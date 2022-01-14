Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.70.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $247.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of -823.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

