Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 160.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

