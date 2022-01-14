Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $187.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 30.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $187,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $466.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.96 and a 200-day moving average of $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.