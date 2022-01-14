Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Takes $743,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.96.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
