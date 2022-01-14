Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Takes $743,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

