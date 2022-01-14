Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,889 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

PLUG opened at $23.91 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

