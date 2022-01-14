PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 588 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,835,600.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 120.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NEWT opened at $27.75 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

