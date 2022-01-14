PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $76,058,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.10.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $210.20 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

