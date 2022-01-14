PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after buying an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

SIMO stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

