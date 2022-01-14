PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $869,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.50 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

