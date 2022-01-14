PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,965 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.99 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

