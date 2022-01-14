PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $5.21 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $220,780.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00062690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.22 or 0.07620604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,994.25 or 1.00097902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068269 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

