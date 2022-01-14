Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

AUCOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

AUCOY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 3,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

