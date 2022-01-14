Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth about $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

