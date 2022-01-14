Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

PRAX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 413,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.