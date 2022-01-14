Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $1.51. Precipio shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 189,204 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Precipio by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precipio by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 569,848 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

