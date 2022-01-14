Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,225 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.58% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $58,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after acquiring an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after acquiring an additional 458,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 513,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,292,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.