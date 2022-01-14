Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 97,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,854. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

