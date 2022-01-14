Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 2,248 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.05. 2,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.78. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.77.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.