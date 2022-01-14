Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 144,400 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.35% of Service Co. International worth $36,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after acquiring an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,233. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

