Presearch (PRE) Achieves Market Cap of $147.81 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $147.81 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

