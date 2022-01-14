Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Primerica worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $156.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.70 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

