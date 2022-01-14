Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 198.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

