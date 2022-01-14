Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,723 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $34,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $8,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.