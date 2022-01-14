Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $33,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 79.8% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 53,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

