Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,129 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Robert Half International worth $35,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

