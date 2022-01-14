Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Brinker International worth $39,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $38.01 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

