Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,957 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $38,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

