Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $317.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

