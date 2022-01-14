Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $37,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Amundi acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $165.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

