Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,582 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.60. 49,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $403.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

