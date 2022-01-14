Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 623 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $409.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.78 and its 200 day moving average is $386.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

