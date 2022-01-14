Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $743.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,942. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $785.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.