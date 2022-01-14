Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

