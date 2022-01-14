Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down to $43.81

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $42.50. Progyny shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 1,433 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $3,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock worth $18,898,650. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Progyny by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

