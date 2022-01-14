PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) versus Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Financial Analysis

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PTC alerts:

This table compares PTC and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.81 billion 7.51 $476.92 million $4.01 28.73 Oracle $40.48 billion 5.79 $13.75 billion $3.45 25.45

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Oracle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 26.39% 18.55% 7.84% Oracle 24.79% 1,087.71% 10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PTC and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75 Oracle 1 16 8 0 2.28

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $152.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.60%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $95.91, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Oracle.

Volatility & Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats Oracle on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.