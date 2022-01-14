Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 15,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,159. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

