PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 6,050.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PRTC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

