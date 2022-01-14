Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.15.

Shares of DPZ opened at $481.40 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

