Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $365.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.40. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $372.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.