Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issued By Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

