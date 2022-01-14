Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $11.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $14.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,875.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $13.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $56.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $104.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,224.28 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,443.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,429.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

