Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

