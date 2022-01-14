Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised by KeyCorp

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report released on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 173,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

