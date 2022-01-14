Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Cut by Analyst

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $993,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $1,531,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

