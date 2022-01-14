Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $117.88 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

