Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Issued By Truist Securities

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Truist Securities lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.