Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2022 earnings at $16.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS.

MED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MED opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.72. Medifast has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 126.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medifast by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

