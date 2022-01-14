Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Cut by Analyst

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

