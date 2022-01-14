Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

AMT opened at $255.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Tower by 11.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

