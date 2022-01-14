Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

